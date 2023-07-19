A vegan way to stop damage from excessive ice build-up and freezer burn

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Almost everyone has a bag of veggies shoved into the dark recesses of their freezer that's now essentially an unrecognizable block of ice crystals. And when thawed, foods damaged by excessive ice lose their texture and become mushy. Now, researchers have shown that broken-down soy proteins can prevent ice crystal growth and could be especially useful for preserving frozen vegan foods or biological samples.

