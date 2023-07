Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 18:00 Hits: 1

During the Cold War, the US built a network of tunnels in the Greenland ice sheet. Sixty years later, the base has provided a critical clue about the climate crisis.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/an-abandoned-arctic-military-base-just-spilled-a-scientific-secret/