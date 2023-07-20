The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Shark shock -- scientists discover filter-feeding basking sharks are warm-bodied like great whites

Approximately 99.9% of fish and shark species are 'cold-blooded', meaning their body tissues generally match the temperature of the water they swim in -- but researchers have just discovered the mighty basking shark is a one-in-a-thousand exception. Instead, these sharks keep the core regions of their bodies warmer than the water like the most athletic swimmers in the sea such as great white sharks, mako sharks and tuna.

