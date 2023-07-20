Shark shock -- scientists discover filter-feeding basking sharks are warm-bodied like great whites

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 16:49 Hits: 1

Approximately 99.9% of fish and shark species are 'cold-blooded', meaning their body tissues generally match the temperature of the water they swim in -- but researchers have just discovered the mighty basking shark is a one-in-a-thousand exception. Instead, these sharks keep the core regions of their bodies warmer than the water like the most athletic swimmers in the sea such as great white sharks, mako sharks and tuna.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230720124901.htm