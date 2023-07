Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 16:49 Hits: 1

Experiments showed that microwaving plastic baby food containers can release huge numbers of plastic particles -- in some cases, more than 2 billion nanoplastics and 4 million microplastics for every square centimeter of container.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230720124925.htm