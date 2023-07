Articles

Researchers have uncovered two new cholera substrains in a displaced refugee population in southern Bangladesh, where a pre-emptive mass vaccination campaign of over one million refugees was successful in preventing an epidemic. They also showed that the cholera bacterium initiating this campaign was the high risk pandemic strain that has caused outbreaks of cholera globally.

