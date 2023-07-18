The legacy of past disturbance shapes coastal forest soil stability

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 20:42 Hits: 7

Coastal forests are increasingly exposed to the effects of climate change and sea level rise. New experimental research examined how soils change when transplanted between parts of a tidal creek that differed in salinity. Scientists found that soils with a history of salinity and inundation by seawater were more resistant to changes in water conditions, suggesting that soils learn from their history of inundation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230718164239.htm