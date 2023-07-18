The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Unusual fossil shows rare evidence of a mammal attacking a dinosaur

Scientists have described an unusual fossil from around 125 million years ago in China that shows a dramatic moment in time when a carnivorous mammal attacked a larger plant-eating dinosaur. The two animals are locked in mortal combat, and it's among the first evidence to show actual predatory behavior by a mammal on a dinosaur. The fossil's presence challenges the view that dinosaurs had few threats from their mammal contemporaries during the Cretaceous, when dinosaurs were the dominant animals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230718164250.htm

