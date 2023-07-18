The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Droplet levitation is a new way to explore airborne viruses and microorganisms

Researchers report achieving self-sustaining and long-term levitation of millimeter-sized droplets of several different liquids without any external forces. To get the droplets to levitate, they use solutocapillary convection, which occurs when a surface tension gradient is formed by nonuniform distribution of vapor molecules from the droplet at the pool surface. Further exploring the effects of various external conditions on self-sustained droplet levitation will reveal whether it can be harnessed and adapted for microbiology and biochemistry applications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230718164253.htm

