Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 12:50 Hits: 7

Written by Melody Reis

Earlier this year, Moms Clean Air Force joined Beyond Plastics to call on EPA to ban vinyl chloride, a carcinogenic chemical used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic.

Next week, we’ll deliver tens of thousands of messages from people across the US to EPA Administrator Michael Regan in Washington, DC. Make sure your voice is heard.

EPA has the authority to ban vinyl chloride under the Toxic Substances Control Act. PVC plastic is used in all kinds of household items, from flooring to shower curtains to pipes to window frames. But there are safer alternatives to this plastic available, and it’s beyond time that EPA protect us.

Vinyl chloride spilled and burned in East Palestine, Ohio, in February’s Norfolk Southern train derailment. The fiery plume released toxic chemicals into the air and waterways, endangering the people living in East Palestine and surrounding communities. Children are particularly vulnerable to these insidious chemicals.

We cannot allow these toxic petrochemicals in our communities any longer. What happened in East Palestine is a frightening example of what could happen anywhere along the petrochemical supply chain—during plastics production, shipment, or disposal.

There are just 3 more days to tell EPA to ban vinyl chloride and protect our communities.

TELL EPA: BAN DANGEROUS VINYL CHLORIDE

Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/keep-vinyl-chloride-out-of-communities/