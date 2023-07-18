The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

PFAS reduce the activity of immune cells, study suggests

Because they are persistent, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are also known as 'chemicals for eternity'. They can lead to liver damage, thyroid disorders, obesity, hormonal disorders, and cancer. A team of researchers has now shown that PFAS can also reduce the activity of human immune cells and thus impair health. The method could also be used to reveal the immunomodulatory effects of other chemicals.

