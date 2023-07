Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 14:56 Hits: 2

No, oxygen didn't catalyze the swift blossoming of Earth's first multicellular organisms. The result defies a 70-year-old assumption about what caused an explosion of oceanic fauna hundreds of millions of years ago.

