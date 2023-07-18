The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hidden cameras spot wildlife returning home after 2018 megafire

Researchers analyzed more than 500,000 motion-sensor camera trap images taken at a Northern California reserve in the years before and after the Mendocino Complex Fire to understand how the blaze impacted small- and medium-sized mammals. The study is one of the first to compare wildlife observations made before and after a megafire, and is also one of a limited number of studies to focus on the impacts of megafires on California's oak woodlands.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230718164231.htm

