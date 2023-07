Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 16:46 Hits: 4

New research show the need for an international effort to limit global pollution by PFAS. The substance inhibits the immune system and can, thus, increase the risk of infections and cancer, and PFAS can reduce the effect of vaccination programs against e.g. tetanus, diphtheria, influenza and COVID-19.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230712124648.htm