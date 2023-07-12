The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Ohio train derailment, clean-up resulted in high levels of some gases, study shows

Category: Environment Hits: 4

A freight train carrying industrial chemicals derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, in February 2023, and to avoid explosions, authorities conducted a controlled release and burned the cars' contents. Residents were worried about their health and the environment, so researchers have been assessing the local air quality with stationary and mobile sampling methods. Now they report that some gases, including acrolein, reached levels that could be hazardous.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230712124700.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version