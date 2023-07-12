Ohio train derailment, clean-up resulted in high levels of some gases, study shows

Articles

A freight train carrying industrial chemicals derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, in February 2023, and to avoid explosions, authorities conducted a controlled release and burned the cars' contents. Residents were worried about their health and the environment, so researchers have been assessing the local air quality with stationary and mobile sampling methods. Now they report that some gases, including acrolein, reached levels that could be hazardous.

