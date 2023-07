Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 16:47 Hits: 4

In a major study, researchers have discovered a link between the levels of certain bacteria living in the gut and coronary atherosclerotic plaques. Such atherosclerotic plaques, which are formed by the build-up of fatty and cholesterol deposits, constitute a major cause of heart attacks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230712124733.htm