Researchers craft 'origami DNA' to control virus assembly

Researchers are using DNA 'origami' templates to control the way viruses are assembled. The global team behind the research developed a way to direct the assembly of virus capsids -- the protein shell of viruses -- at physiological conditions in a precise and programmable manner. Precise control over the size and shape of virus proteins would have advantages in the development of new vaccines and delivery systems.

