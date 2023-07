Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 July 2023 11:00 Hits: 3

Millions of years ago, retroviruses invaded the human genome. Today some of these viral remnants threaten the developing embryo, while others fight to defend it.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/an-ancient-battle-is-playing-out-in-the-dna-of-every-embryo/