Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 16:48 Hits: 0

Researchers found that removing invasive vegetation at water access points in and around several Senegalese villages reduced rates of schistosomiasis by almost a third. As a bonus, the removed vegetation can also be used for compost and livestock feed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230712124800.htm