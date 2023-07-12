The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Those who are smarter live longer, at least among mouse lemurs

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Being smart pays off, as it allows for more balanced decision-making. However, the origins of these abilities during evolution remain largely unexplored. Only if smarter individuals enjoy better survival and have higher reproductive rates than their conspecifics, improved cognitive abilities can evolve. Researchers from the German Primate Center (DPZ) -- Leibniz Institute for Primate Research have recently examined the link between cognitive abilities and survival in gray mouse lemurs. The study involved capturing the animals, subjecting them to various cognition and personality tests, measuring their weight, and subsequently releasing them. The findings revealed that the animals that performed best in the cognition tests lived for longer. Additionally, those that were heavier and displayed more exploratory behavior also experienced an increased lifespan.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230712165127.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version