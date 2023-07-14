Hubble views a galactic monster

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 15:47 Hits: 8

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured a monster in the making in this observation of the exceptional galaxy cluster eMACS J1353.7+4329, which lies about eight billion light-years from Earth in the constellation Canes Venatici. This collection of at least two galaxy clusters is in the process of merging together to create a cosmic monster, a single gargantuan cluster acting as a gravitational lens.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230714114758.htm