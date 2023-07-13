The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Multiple ecosystems in hot water after marine heatwave surges across the Pacific

Rising ocean temperatures are sweeping the seas, breaking records and creating problematic conditions for marine life. Unlike heatwaves on land, periods of abrupt ocean warming can surge for months or years. Around the world these 'marine heatwaves' have led to mass species mortality and displacement events, economic declines and habitat loss. New research reveals that even areas of the ocean protected from fishing are still vulnerable to these extreme events fueled by climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230713142059.htm

