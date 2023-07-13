Fear is in the eye of the beholder

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 13 July 2023 18:21 Hits: 1

Averting our eyes from things that scare us may be due to a specific cluster of neurons in a visual region of the brain, according to new research. Researchers found that in fruit fly brains, these neurons release a chemical called tachykinin which appears to control the fly's movement to avoid facing a potential threat. Fruit fly brains can offer a useful analogy for larger mammals, so this research may help us better understand our own human reactions to scary situations and phobias. Next, the team want to find out how these neurons fit into the wider circuitry of the brain so they can ultimately map out how fear controls vision.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230713142102.htm