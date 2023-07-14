The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Our favorite vintages and their precarious mountainside homes are at risk due to climate change, environmental scientists warn

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Tucked into the hillsides of Italy, Portugal, and Spain, some of the world's most famous -- and most difficult to maintain -- vineyards are heralded for their unique flavor profiles and centuries of tradition. But as extreme weather and changing socioeconomic conditions make this so-called 'heroic viticulture' even more challenging, scientists worry these grapes and their cultural histories are at risk. Researchers argue that farmers and scientists must work together to protect some of the world's most celebrated wines.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230714113430.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version