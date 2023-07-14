The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ocean animals vacate areas both around and outside deep-sea mining operations

In 2020, Japan performed the first successful test extracting cobalt crusts from the top of deep-sea mountains to mine cobalt -- a mineral used in electric vehicle batteries. Not only do directly mined areas become less habitable for ocean animals, but mining also creates a plume of sediment that can spread through the surrounding water. An investigation on the environmental impact of this first test reports a decrease in ocean animals both in and around the mining zone.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230714113452.htm

