Ocean animals vacate areas both around and outside deep-sea mining operations

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 15:34 Hits: 1

In 2020, Japan performed the first successful test extracting cobalt crusts from the top of deep-sea mountains to mine cobalt -- a mineral used in electric vehicle batteries. Not only do directly mined areas become less habitable for ocean animals, but mining also creates a plume of sediment that can spread through the surrounding water. An investigation on the environmental impact of this first test reports a decrease in ocean animals both in and around the mining zone.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230714113452.htm