Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 15:47 Hits: 1

Antibodies are crucial, not only for treating tumors and infections. Sometimes, however, the immune reaction they trigger can be too strong and end up causing more damage, for example in the case of people infected with Covid-19. Problems such as these can often be avoided by finetuning antibodies, according to new research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230714114736.htm