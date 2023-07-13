East Coast Summer 2023: Extreme Rain and Floods on Heels of Wildfire Smoke

Category: Environment Hits: 4
Written by Alexandra Zissu
It has been an eerie summer on the East Coast. We were contending with our first bout of extended wildfire smoke. Then, when the air (temporarily?) cleared, torrential rains arrived, resulting in floods from Vermont to New York where train service—Amtrak and regional—was impeded for nearly a week. The tracks were damaged by the extreme rain.
This is beyond a new normal.
Several members of our own staff live in the areas hit hardest by the rain. One lost her car when a rain-soaked tree fell on it. My daughter got stuck—briefly—in New York City where she was visiting her grandmother. She couldn’t take a train back upstate to where we live. Instead, she hopped one as north as it could go, then got picked up and driven the rest of the way.
We have of course been anticipating climate change-induced extreme weather for some time now, but having air pollution and flooding arrive so forcefully within the span of a few weeks has been disorienting. Hopefully it’s also a wake-up call. Flooding of this magnitude seems to come from hurricanes and sea level rise, not several days of intense rain. Going forward, we will know better.
While these recent storms have not forced anyone to relocate permanently, some people have been displaced. They will need to contend with expensive clean ups, water damage, and mold mitigation. Still others were swept away by floodwaters and died.
This may be a first, but it won’t be the last time our slice of the East Coast will be hit with extreme rainstorms. A recent study from Dartmouth College says that a warmer climate creating more humid conditions in the Northeast means extreme precipitation events—at least 1.5 inches of heavy rainfall or melted snowfall in a day—are projected to increase in the Northeast by a whopping 52% by the end of the century.
In the Hudson Valley, close to where I live, record rainfall was just recorded in West Point, New York: more than 7.5 inches in six hours, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A 24-hour precipitation record was also set in nearby Dover Plains: 5.39 inches. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for multiple counties. Road closures and flash floods were widespread here and elsewhere in Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont.
Extreme weather, including rainfall, is climate change in action. Here are some things we can do about extreme rain going forward:
We can also all speak up. We need laws and policies that can help us all adapt to climate-driven extreme weather and reduce the causes of climate change. Urge your representatives to act on climate today.
TELL EPA: CUT CLIMATE POLLUTION FROM POWER PLANTS
Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/east-coast-flooding/