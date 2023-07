Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 16:46 Hits: 2

Rates of Chinook salmon bycatch in the Pacific hake fishery rise during years when ocean temperatures are warmer, a signal that climate change and increased frequency of marine heatwaves could lead to higher bycatch rates, new research indicates.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230712124601.htm