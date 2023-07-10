More menu choices: Migrant orangutans learn a lot about food by watching the locals

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 July 2023

Migrant male orangutans on Borneo and Sumatra learn about unfamiliar foods in their new home range by 'peering' at experienced locals: intensely observing them at close range. This is what an international research team found out in a long-term study with 152 male animals observed over a period of 30 years. Peering was most frequently seen when locals consumed foods that were rare or hard to process.

