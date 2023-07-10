Roots are capable of measuring heat on their own

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 July 2023 15:38 Hits: 2

Plant roots have their own thermometer to measure the temperature of the soil around them and they adjust their growth accordingly. Through extensive experiments, a team was able to demonstrate that roots have their own temperature sensing and response system. In a new study, the scientists also provide a new explanation for how roots themselves detect and react to higher temperatures. The results could help develop new approaches for plant breeding.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230710113829.htm