Taking a lesson from spiders: Researchers create an innovative method to produce soft, recyclable fibers for smart textiles

Researchers drew inspiration from the spider silk spinning process to fabricate strong, stretchable, and electrically conductive soft fibers. Their novel technique overcomes the challenges of conventional methods, which require complex conditions and systems. Such soft and recyclable fibers have a wide range of potential applications, such as a strain-sensing glove for gaming or a smart mask for monitoring breathing status for conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea.

