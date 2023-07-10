The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

First bioavailable compound that specifically inhibits free radical production in mitochondria prevents and treats metabolic syndrome in mice

The free radical theory of aging is back in play after falling out of favor decades ago. (Remember when people were taking massive doses of various vitamins and minerals? Mopping up free radicals with antioxidants compromised beneficial metabolic signaling pathways leading to bad side effects). What brings the theory back? Researchers at the Buck discovered that they could specifically block free radical production in mitochondria. An elegant solution replaces an indiscriminate and messy mop up. These scientists developed a bioavailable compound -- available in a pill form -- that blocks free radical production. The compound both prevented and treated metabolic syndrome in mice. 'We think that mitochondrial radical production drives many chronic diseases of aging, and that blocking the production of free radicals is a viable disease-treating and anti-aging intervention,' said Martin Brand, Ph.D., Buck Professor Emeritus and senior investigator of the study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230710113857.htm

