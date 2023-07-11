The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Record-breaking team of citizen scientists contribute data on pinwheel galaxy supernova

Citizen scientists have set a new record for the SETI Institute and Unistellar, comprising the highest number of observers providing data on a single event. Amateur astronomers conducted a groundbreaking observation of supernova (SN) 2023ixf. The observations, which began just one hour after the supernova's first known appearance, have generated the longest continuous light curve of this supernova gathered by citizen scientists.

