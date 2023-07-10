Record-breaking heat in the summer of 2022 caused more than 61,000 deaths in Europe

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 July 2023 15:39 Hits: 0

The summer of 2022 was the hottest summer ever recorded in Europe and was characterized by an intense series of record-breaking heat waves, droughts and forest fires. A study now estimates 61,672 heat-attributable deaths between 30 May and 4 September 2022. The research team obtained temperature and mortality data for the period 2015-2022 for 823 regions in 35 European countries, whose total population represents more than 543 million people. These data were used to estimate epidemiological models and predict temperature-attributable mortality for each region and week of the summer period.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230710113917.htm