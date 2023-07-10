The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Record-breaking heat in the summer of 2022 caused more than 61,000 deaths in Europe

The summer of 2022 was the hottest summer ever recorded in Europe and was characterized by an intense series of record-breaking heat waves, droughts and forest fires. A study now estimates 61,672 heat-attributable deaths between 30 May and 4 September 2022. The research team obtained temperature and mortality data for the period 2015-2022 for 823 regions in 35 European countries, whose total population represents more than 543 million people. These data were used to estimate epidemiological models and predict temperature-attributable mortality for each region and week of the summer period.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230710113917.htm

