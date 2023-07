Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 July 2023 15:39 Hits: 0

A study has identified genes involved in development of stone cells -- rigid cells that can block a nibbling insect from eating budding branches of the Sitka spruce evergreen tree. The insect's attack has stunted the growth of these forest giants.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230710113929.htm