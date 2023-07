Articles

Published on Friday, 07 July 2023

New AI tool enables in-surgery genomic profiling of gliomas, the most aggressive and most common brain tumors. This information offers critical clues about how aggressive a cancer is, its future behavior, and its likely response to treatment. The tool can provide real-time guidance to surgeons on the optimal surgical approach for removal of cancerous tissue.

