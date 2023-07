Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 15:51 Hits: 4

A study using a synthetic 'minimal cell' organism stripped down to the 'bare essentials' for life demonstrates the tenacity of organism's power to evolve and adapt, even in the face of an unnatural genome that would seemingly provide little flexibility.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230705115142.htm