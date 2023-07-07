The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A bright future in eco-friendly light devices, just add dendrimers, cellulose, and graphene

Researchers have developed a light-emitting electrochemical cell using dendrimers, a material gaining popularity in the industry. Moreover, the team found that using biomass derived cellulose acetate as the electrolyte retains the cell's long-life span. Combined with a graphene electrode, the cell has the potential to light the way for a future of eco-friendly and flexible light-emitting devices.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230707111656.htm

