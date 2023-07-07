The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Deep-sleep brain waves predict blood sugar control

Researchers have uncovered a potential mechanism in humans that explains how and why deep-sleep brain waves at night are able to regulate the body's sensitivity to insulin, which in turn improves blood sugar control the next day. It's an exciting advance because sleep is a modifiable lifestyle factor that could now be used as part of a therapeutic and painless adjunct treatment for those with high blood sugar or Type 2 diabetes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230707153826.htm

