Unveiling the secret of viruses-bacteria interactions in human-made environments

Category: Environment Hits: 4Viruses in human-made environments cause public health concerns, but they are generally less studied than bacteria. A recent study led by environmental scientists provided the first evidence of frequent interactions between viruses and bacteria in human-made environments. It found that viruses can potentially help host bacteria adapt and survive in nutrient-depleted human-made environments through a unique gene insertion.
