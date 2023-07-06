The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Unveiling the secret of viruses-bacteria interactions in human-made environments

Viruses in human-made environments cause public health concerns, but they are generally less studied than bacteria. A recent study led by environmental scientists provided the first evidence of frequent interactions between viruses and bacteria in human-made environments. It found that viruses can potentially help host bacteria adapt and survive in nutrient-depleted human-made environments through a unique gene insertion.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230706124533.htm

