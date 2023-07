Articles

Published on Friday, 07 July 2023

Researchers found that altered B cell function in children with mitochondrial disorders led to a weaker and less diverse antibody response to viral infections. Researchers analyzed gene activity of immune cells in children with mitochondrial disorders and found that B cells, which produce antibodies to fight viral infections, are less able to survive cellular stress.

