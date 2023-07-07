The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chemists create the microspine with shape-transforming properties for targeted cargo delivery at microscale

With the goal of advancing biomimetic microscale materials, the research team has developed a new method to create microscale superstructures, called MicroSpine, that possess both soft and hard materials which mimic the spine structure and can act as microactuators with shape-transforming properties. This breakthrough was achieved through colloidal assembly, a simple process in which nano- and microparticles spontaneously organize into ordered spatial patterns.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230707111635.htm

