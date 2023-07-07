The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Building models to predict interactions in plant microbiomes

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Microbiomes play a key role for plant health and could make agriculture more sustainable -- but the principles behind the assembly of their communities have remained largely unknown. Researchers have shown how bacteria can compete for food, but also cooperate thanks to differences in metabolism -- resulting in stably structured communities. Their models can accurately predict these interactions and can help to design microbiomes for specific applications in the future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230707111638.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version