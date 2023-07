Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 19:38 Hits: 2

A new study finds that ticks can harbor transmissible amounts of the protein particle that causes Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), implicating the parasites as possible agents in the disease's spread between deer in Wisconsin.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230707153844.htm