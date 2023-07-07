Pesticide Lobby Pushes Farm Bill Amendment to Strip Localities and States from Restricting Pesticides

Articles

Published on Friday, 07 July 2023

The introduction of the Agricultural Labeling Uniformity Act in the U.S. House of Representatives, expected to be a part of the Farm Bill negotiations, is raising the specter (yet again) of undermining local and state authority to protect the health of their residents from pesticides—effectively overturning decades of Supreme Court precedent.

