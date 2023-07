Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 16:45 Hits: 2

New research uses data collected by coastal residents along beaches from central California to Alaska to understand how seabirds have fared in recent decades. The paper shows that persistent marine heat waves lead to massive seabird die-offs months later.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230706124544.htm