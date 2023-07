Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023

Researchers have developed peptides that can help combat bacteria growing in biofilms, which occur in up to 80% of human infections. The team of researchers have developed antimicrobial peptides that can target the harmful bacteria growing in biofilms.

