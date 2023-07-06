The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Asian clams' spread in Columbia River warns of worse invaders

Category: Environment Hits: 2

The invasive Asian clam is more common in the lower Columbia River than its native habitat of southeast Asia, according to a study of the clam's abundance in the river. The findings don't bode well for potential future invasions by the even more destructive quagga and zebra mussels. So far, the Columbia is one of the only major U.S. rivers to remain free of these notorious ecology-destroying, equipment-clogging bivalves.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230706124606.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version