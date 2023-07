Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 19:27 Hits: 3

Physicists captured the first images that directly show the pairing of fermions. The snapshots of particles pairing up in a cloud of atoms can provide clues to how electrons pair up in a superconducting material.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230706152721.htm