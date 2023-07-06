The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

AI finds a way to people's hearts (literally!)

Scientists have successfully developed a model that utilizes AI to accurately classify cardiac functions and valvular heart diseases from chest radiographs. The Area Under the Curve, or AUC, of the AI classification showed a high level of accuracy, exceeding 0.85 for almost all indicators and reaching 0.92 for detecting left ventricular ejection fraction -- an important measure for monitoring cardiac function.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230706190150.htm

