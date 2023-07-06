AI finds a way to people's hearts (literally!)

Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023

Scientists have successfully developed a model that utilizes AI to accurately classify cardiac functions and valvular heart diseases from chest radiographs. The Area Under the Curve, or AUC, of the AI classification showed a high level of accuracy, exceeding 0.85 for almost all indicators and reaching 0.92 for detecting left ventricular ejection fraction -- an important measure for monitoring cardiac function.

