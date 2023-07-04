The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Nanosheet technology developed to boost energy storage dielectric capacitors

A research group has used nanosheet technology to develop a dielectric capacitor for advanced electronic and electrical power systems. Innovations in energy storage technology are vital for the effective use of renewable energy and the mass production of electric vehicles. The capacitor has the highest energy storage density recorded. It has a short charging time, high output, long life, and high temperature stability, making it a major advancement in technology.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230704110925.htm

